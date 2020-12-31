Alexander Wang Calls Sex Assault Allegations ‘Baseless and Grotesquely False’

After days of staying silent amid multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, fashion designer Alexander Wang has released a statement, denying all the allegations made against him.

“Over the last few days, I have been on the receiving end of baseless and grotesquely false accusations,” Wang said. “These claims have been wrongfully amplified by social media accounts infamous for posting defamatory material from undisclosed and/or anonymous sources with zero evidence or any fact checking whatsoever. Seeing these lies about me being perpetuated as truths has been infuriating. I have never engaged in the atrocious behavior described and would never conduct myself in the manner that’s been alleged. I intend to get to the bottom of this and hold accountable whoever is responsible for originating these claims and viciously spreading them online.”

The industry watchdog Instagram account @ShitModelMgmt first posted anonymous stories of the New York designer drugging and sexually harassing or assaulting male and trans models. These stories came after a model named Owen Mooney alleged that a “really famous fashion designer” groped him inside of a club in 2017.

“I was by myself at one point and this guy next to me obviously took advantage of the fact that no one could fucking move and he just started, like, touching me up,” Mooney said. “And fully like, up my leg, in my crotch, like it made me freeze completely because I was in such shock.” He later confirmed that the man he referred to was Wang.

@ShitModelMgmt spent much of this week posting screenshots of anonymous direct messages where the writers accuse Wang of predation. Some of the allegations share a similar theme: these victims allege Wang offered them bottles of water they did not know were laced with MDMA. These stories remain unverified.