Cops Feared 13-Year-Old Ran Away. The Reality Was Much Worse.

When Roxanne Heredia’s older sister vanished more than a decade ago, she was still too young to fear the worst.

“What I remember is just that one day she was here, and then one day she wasn’t, and we were looking for her, my mom was putting posters everywhere, looking everywhere, taking phone calls,” she recalled in an interview with The Daily Beast.

In those initial hours after 13-year-old Alexandra Anaya went missing on Aug. 13, 2005, police believed the teenager may have left her home in Hammond, Indiana, of her own accord.