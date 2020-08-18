AOC and Trump Both Loathe Kasich. Biden Put Him in Primetime.

In one day, John Kasich managed to make AOC and Donald Trump mad at him. I guess we know why his is the road less traveled.

Standing at a literal crossroads (or was it a fork in the road?) the former Ohio governor did the unthinkable for a man once thought of as a conservative Gingrich Republican: He spoke at the Democratic National Convention on behalf of Joe Biden for president.

“I’m a lifelong Republican, but that attachment holds second place to my responsibility to my country,” Kasich said. “In normal times, something like this would probably never happen, but these are not normal times.”