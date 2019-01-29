The last time Donnesha Cooper saw her 14-year-old daughter Alianna DeFreeze, she was “sprinting to the bus” on Jan. 26, 2017 to catch an early-morning tutoring session at school.

DeFreeze, a Cleveland seventh grader who had a developmental disability, “loved school and never missed a day,” often catching the first bus to arrive over an hour before classes started at E Prep and Village Prep Woodland Hills.

It was “freezing” on that particular Thursday, her mother recalled, which is probably why her daughter walked quickly down the street around 7 a.m. to her school bus when Christopher Whitaker, a convicted sex offender, “took her and brought her to an abandoned house nearby.”

Only after school let out—ten hours after the teenager was abducted—did Cooper realize her daughter was missing. When she called the school, they informed her that DeFreeze was absent “all day.” No one at the school notified Cooper earlier in the day.

“I cannot describe the feeling when I realized my baby was missing,” Cooper told The Daily Beast on Tuesday. “I became extremely concerned about Alianna she did not arrive home from school but when I realized she was actually missing—that was the worst moment of my life.”

Three days and one snowstorm later, police found DeFreeze’s body fatally beaten, raped, and tortured in an abandoned home, not more than ten minutes away from where she was abducted.

Now, two years later, the teenager’s parents have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the school, claiming it aided in Alianna’s death by failing to alert Cooper of her absence. The family asks for $15 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

“Alianna's life was lost prematurely in one of the most violent ways imaginable while suffering from excruciating pain and mental distress. She has been deprived of an entire life of earnings, happiness and companionship,” reads the lawsuit. “Now [her parents] have to deal with the devastating reality and grief associated with their daughter's gruesome torture, rape and death and the diabolical plan to cover up negligent conduct for the rest of their lives.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, claims DeFreeze’s breached its “critical duty owed to each and every parent to provide notice of a missing child” and thus hindered the search process.

“One thing we can’t shake was that if the school had just told us she was missing, we should have found her,” Alianna’s father, Damon DeFreeze, told The Daily Beast. “We didn’t know she was missing under that afternoon. Had we known, she may be alive.”

Cooper, on the other hand, believes it was a combined systematic failure at the hands of the school, the district, and the city failing to protect her daughter from being “lured away from a bus stop by convicted sex offender” Whittaker, who was later convicted and sentenced to death in March 2018.

“This lawsuit is to ensure no other parent has to wish people they trusted to protect their children had done their job,” Cooper said.

According to the complaint, DeFreeze attended E Prep and Village Prep Woodland Hills for two years, during which time the Cleveland Municipal School District implemented a system where school administrators would send an automated message notification to parents to alert them on any news involving their children—including any unexcused absences.

By replacing their previous system of personalized telephone calls, the school “made the voluntary decision to entrust the most basic and fundamental duty owed to parents—the safety and well-being of children—to the accountability program,” the lawsuit alleges.

Cooper, “ever concerned about the well-being of her only daughter, immediately signed up to receive messages about the Accountability Program” and “trusted that the program was reliable, and she counted on the system to notify her if Alianna did not arrive safely to school in the morning,” the complaint continues.

On the day DeFreeze was abducted, the school’s “automatic system” never informed Cooper of her daughters “unexcused absence,” despite having her contact information. The school then tried to cover up their failure, the lawsuit alleges, and claimed they sent her a message and the system “malfunctioned.”

The school “lied about their action of sending message through the Accountability Program to Ms. Cooper on January 26, 2017,” the lawsuit charges, adding that the school used “the Accountability Program later that same day to alert E Prep parents about Alianna's disappearance and the system did not malfunction, thereby undermining their representation that the system was malfunctioning that day.”

It wasn’t until 4 p.m. that Cooper became “extremely concerned” after her daughter never came home and immediately called the school, who told her the 14-year-old was absent for the entire day.

Though Cooper immediately called authorities, the lawsuit states, “the search for Alianna did not being until the evening of January 26—approximately ten hours after she was abducted.”

“Time was wasted and while I was hoping waiting for her to come home, she was hurting,” Cooper said. “I’ll have to live with that forever.”

When police discovered DeFreeze in an abandoned house three days later, she was wearing nothing but socks, laying in a pool of blood with wounds to the back of her head and her eye, police testified in Whittaker’s trial. He was convicted on 10 counts, including aggravated murder and kidnapping.

“Alianna survived the horrific violence inflicted on her for at least ‘several hours’ before she was ultimately killed,” the lawsuit says.

Her wounds were consistent with tools found in the derelict house—including a drill, screwdriver and box cutter—but her injuries were so severe that Cuyahoga County Deputy Medical Examiner Dr. David Dolinak, who performed an autopsy on DeFreeze, said he could not identify at the time what specifically caused her death.

Whitaker was a registered sex offender since 2005 after pleading guilty to the sexual battery and assault of a woman. He was arrested on Feb. 2 after Dolinak identified him through DNA evidence collected at the scene, Cleveland police said.

“At least we didn’t have to wait a long time before my daughter’s killer was arrested,” Damon DeFreeze said. “That was the only true mercy we were spared.”

The Cleveland Municipal School District and E Prep and Village Prep Woodland Hills all declined The Daily Beast's request for comment, citing ongoing litigation. “It is a horrific tragedy and we have always offered our condolences to the family,” a spokesperson for the school district said Tuesday.

The City of Cleveland and the city employees are also named in the wrongful death lawsuit for allegedly failing to monitor and prevent the illicit use of abandoned properties, like the one used in DeFreeze’s murder.

Lavontay McKenzie, the owner of the Fuller Avenue home where DeFreeze was found, is also mentioned in the lawsuit for failing to maintain and monitor the house.

"Unfortunately, when these cases happen, you have to have hold every single person accountable," Allen Boseman, the family attorney, said. "You can’t let anyone off the hook and here, everyone played a role."

Damon DeFreeze, who now runs the Alianna DeFreeze Let’s Make a Change Foundation with his wife, said they are hoping to use some of the lawsuit money to purchase vehicles to safely transport children to school. The endeavor comes one month after Gov. John Kasich signed the Alianna’s Alert bill requiring all schools to call parents within two hours from the start of school if their child is absent.

“That way every parent knows their kid made it to school safe and sound,” he said. “I’m elated we are moving toward change in Alianna’s honor.”