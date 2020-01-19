All-American Decency Is the Antidote to Anti-Semitism

It took two killers shooting up a Jersey City kosher-mart and one machete-wielding maniac invading a rabbi’s house in Monsey to reteach the old lesson that Jew-hatred is the most plastic hatred—adaptable, durable, artificial, and frequently toxic.

Until then, even most American Jews kept folding the fight against anti-Semitism into the partisan war over Donald Trump.

Yet reducing Jew-hatred to yet another partisan hot potato undermines the moral clarity needed to fight it. It also hides the best countermove against bigotry in America: Don’t emphasize what’s wrong with America—appeal to what’s right about America.