All My Friends Seem to Be Vaccinated. When Will It Be My Turn?

A few weeks ago, an American expat living in London named Caroline Giovannucci noticed a new trend on her Instagram feed: vaccine selfies. She loves seeing her friends from back home in Boston getting their shots or showing off their inoculation cards. But Giovannucci can’t relate yet.

As a 25 year-old living in a city that’s vaccinating older and more vulnerable people first, Giovannucci has yet to receive her shot. She says she wants to “celebrate” those who have done their part to stop the spread, but she still feels a sliver of envy, too.

“I know that not every disability or risk factor is visible, but I’m human and I get jealous,” Giovannucci told The Daily Beast. She’s also been in a strict lockdown since December: no gatherings, no eating out, no shopping other than an essential grocery run. It’s a very different reality from Americans, who at the very least can go to an outdoor lunch.