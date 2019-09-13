TURNING POINT?

All of a Sudden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren Were on Their Heels

From Biden to Klobuchar to Buttigieg, saner Democrats finally started piling on with objections to the lefties' unpopular proposal.

Matt Lewis

Senior Columnist

opinion

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

Another debate, another airing of the dirty Democratic laundry over what’s becoming the primary’s defining issue: Medicare for All. 

This dicey topic, which polls poorly with the general public, features lots of Dem-on-Dem violence, not least because the proposal doubles as a tacit argument that Obamacare—the top Democratic accomplishment of a generation—is insufficient. 

Until now, Medicare for All has been exhibit A of how 2020 Democrats have lurched leftward toward a radical agenda. Thursday night, though, something different happened. 