Another debate, another airing of the dirty Democratic laundry over what’s becoming the primary’s defining issue: Medicare for All.

This dicey topic, which polls poorly with the general public, features lots of Dem-on-Dem violence, not least because the proposal doubles as a tacit argument that Obamacare—the top Democratic accomplishment of a generation—is insufficient.

Until now, Medicare for All has been exhibit A of how 2020 Democrats have lurched leftward toward a radical agenda. Thursday night, though, something different happened.