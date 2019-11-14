All the President’s Mooks Couldn’t Put Trump’s ‘Perfect Call’ Together Again

Wednesday’s opening act of the impeachment of Donald J. Trump was only going to end one way for Trump and his defenders, and that was badly.

In the face of two credible, non-partisan witnesses of unimpeachable character and service, the Trump House Clown Caucus brought their A-game, and instead of changing the dialogue and pwning the libs they managed to validate the witnesses, embarrass themselves, and doubtlessly enrage the Audience of One.

You could practically hear him screaming all the way down Pennsylvania Avenue as the carefully constructed tower of bullshit by his allies tried to construct collapsed under the matter-of-fact, up-the-middle baritone recitation of his plain from men who lived through the Ukraine scandal.