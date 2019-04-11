All the Times Trump Has Mentioned WikiLeaks, Which He Now Claims to ‘Know Nothing About’

During a press appearance with South Korean president Moon Jae-In on Thursday morning, President Trump responded to a question about WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s indictment with a shrug of the shoulders and a comment: “I know nothing about WikiLeaks. It’s not my thing.”

Trump says that now, but he sure seemed to know plenty about Assange’s site during the 2016 campaign, citing and praising its leaks of stolen Democratic emails regularly at events.

In fact, we counted at least 50 times Trump cited WikiLeak, though there are undoubtedly more: Closed captioning transcribers are less-than-consistent in their presentation of the site’s name. Regardless, we’ve compiled a portion of them below. Perhaps it will serve as a helpful reminder to him.