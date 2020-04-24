Allah Willing, Let This Be Donald Trump’s Last Ramadan in Office

The fourth Ramadan with Donald Trump as president begins Thursday, April 23. My hope—along with countless other American Muslims—is that this is the last Ramadan with Trump in the White House... Inshallah (God willing.)

Trump has made Muslims—along with Hispanic immigrants—his go-to targets when he needs to whip the bigots in his base into a frothy furor. Trump has literally taken anti-Muslim hate to levels even the most notorious bigots like Pam Geller and Act for America’s Brigitte Gabriel, who was an invited guest to the Trump White House in 2017, couldn’t have dreamed were possible a few years ago.

The list of times Trump has used anti-Muslim garbage is too long to recite. But clearly he has done it by design. Trump’s first political attacks on Muslims came after Ben Carson declared early in the 2016 campaign that a Muslim shouldn’t serve as president, prompting the media-loving Trump to remark at the time that Carson had surprisingly “been getting a lot of ink on the Muslims.”