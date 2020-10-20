Allbirds Steps Out of Shoes and Into Clothing

Allbirds makes some of our favorite shoes, that’s no secret. And while their underwear is top-notch too, that’s all they had to offer in the clothing department— until recently. Because Allbirds knows we want their sustainable Merino Wool everywhere, they’ve launched clothing for men and women for the very first time, and they let me try it out, too.

TrinoXO Tee: Let’s just get this one out of the way: it’s made out of discarded crab shells. I can’t tell you how, what, or why — I truly don’t know —but what I can say it might just be your new favorite T-Shirt. It’s extremely soft, well fitting, and as with all of Allbirds gear, sustainably made (this time, just out of crab shells).

TrinoXO Tee Buy on Allbirds $ 48

Wool Puffer: If you’re looking for a new puffer for the cooler months, Allbirds’ puffer is a great way to stay warm and dry all winter without worrying about your impact. It’s made of wool, has a nice collar on the neck, and a nice shape too. It has substance, which you want in a puffer so that it’s not tossed about by the wind, but instead sits around the hips with flair and style.

Wool Puffer Buy on Allbirds $ 250

Wool Cardi: Personally, this is one of my favorites from the collection. It’s perfect work from home attire—the perfect sweater to leave draped around your chair to throw on if you get a little chilly.

Wool Cardi Buy on Allbirds $ 145

Check out the full women's line here.

