Allbirds Just Launched a Brand New Style: Wool Piper

There’s something about wool that just immediately makes me feel warm and fuzzy. Maybe it’s the signal that colder weather is coming and I need to bundle up. Maybe it’s the idea of an adorable fluffy sheep. Whatever it is, wool makes me feel good. It’s at the heart of what Allbirds does with their shoes, creating styles that look and feel good made from merino wool. Now, there’s a new shoe in the mix: the Wool Piper. This lace up court sneaker is the one I’ll be wearing a heck of a lot this fall and winter.

All of Allbirds shoes (or at least the handful that I have tried) have been comfortable, breathable, and durable. Some have even been waterproof. What I love about the Wool Piper is that the shoes are casual but elegant. The wide set laces, soft wool, and strong sole with SweetFoam insoles give them a unique look, even when you think you’ve seen this style before. I opted to try out the Dappled Grey, but the shoe also comes in Natural White, Natural Black, Garden Blue, and True Black.

Men's Wool Piper Buy on Allbirds $ 95

Women's Wool Piper Buy on Allbirds $ 95

