Allbirds Just Launched A Ballet Flat That’s Machine-Washable, Breathable, And Comfortable

Allbirds took the sneaker world by storm when they launched their washable, breathable wool sneakers that you can wear all day. Now, after listening to customer feedback, they're launching a new style: the Tree Breezers. These ballet-flat inspired shoes are made from a breathable, lightweight fabric made from trees that will get you through your day in ease.

The flats will come in a core color called Kauri Marine Blue, and have three limited edition colors, as well: Seashell (gray), Caribbean (teal), and Starfish (pink). They have a “sugarcane-derived SweetFoam” sole to keep your feet from fatiguing, and the best part, something all Allbirds shoes boast, is that they’re machine washable. You won’t have to worry about getting caught in the rain or spilling coffee on these, as you can just toss them in the wash and they’ll be good as new.

The handful of other styles in the Allbirds lineup are mainly sneaker-inspired. The Tree Breezers are the first big departure from the core silhouettes. And look, I absolutely love my Allbirds Wool Loungers, but these may be my next upgrade.

It’s not just the style that’s new, either; these are the first Allbirds style to come in half sizes, something that the brand also considered after customer feedback. The Tree Breezers are the everyday flat that will take you from the office to happy hour and won’t skip a beat.

