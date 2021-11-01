Allbirds Launched a Sweats Collection Just in Time for Winter

You probably know Allbirds for their coveted footwear (especially their best-selling sneakers), but the brand is continuing to expand on their apparel offerings. Following their most recent wool collection drop, the eco-friendly brand has now introduced line of cozy sweatpants and hoodies just in time for the cooler weather. The Allbirds R&R sweats collection includes the R&R Hoodie, R&R Sweatshirt, and R&R Sweatpant. Each piece is available in sizes XS-XXXL for both men and women.

As we’d expect from Allbirds, the new sweats collection is made from a super breathable and silky-soft blend of organic cotton, hemp, and Allbirds FSC certified Tree fibre. The fabric blend keeps you warm without suffocating you and allows them to hold their shape so they won’t ever look sloppy or, well, too pajama-y. Honestly, sweats have never felt so elevated. Besides, with the holiday gifting season officially upon us, there’s really no excuse not to order a few of each (one for yourself, one for your S.O, one for your mother in law, and so on). Because really, there’s probably not one person on your list who doesn’t appreciate an impeccably soft (and sustainable) sweat set – especially when each piece helps reduce the carbon footprint.

Personally, I’m getting my fiancé and I a matching Allbirds sweats set to wear this winter – wait, it that too cringe-y? Either way, we’re predicting that this first R&R sweats drop is going to sell out quick, so we suggest you hurry if you want to snag a pair – or two or three.

Allbirds R&R Men's Sweatshirt Cozy up in this under $100 crewneck sweatshirt available in five versatile colorways. Also available in women's. Buy at Allbirds $ 98 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Allbirds Women's R&R Sweatpants These semi-structured sweatpants look anything ~but~ sloppy. Also available in men's sizes. Buy at Allbirds $ 98 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Allbirds Men's R&R Hoodie This simple hoodie is perfect for any season and looks great layered under a denim or leather jacket. Also available in women's. Buy at Allbirds $ 98 Free Shipping | Free Returns

