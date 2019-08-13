Allbirds Launches Socks To Make Sure Your Feet Are Always At Their Ultimate Comfort Level

In the summer, I tend to wear sandals most of the time, but on days where I need to wear rain boots or choose to wear sneakers, I have to wear socks. But socks in the summer are a drag. Allbirds wants to change that with the launch of their first non-shoe (but still shoe-adjacent) product: Allbirds Socks.

The brand new product is also met with a brand new material called Trino. It combines the natural fibers of both the eucalyptus used in the Tree line and the merino used in the original Allbirds (Trino. Tree and Merino, get it?). The socks come in three styles: a classic crew called Tubers for $16, no-shows called Hiders for $12, and an in-between option called Quarters for $14. Choose from six different colors (Waterfall, Steel, Onyx, Sienna, Flamingo, and Canary) and enjoy the best a pair of socks can offer. Whether you wear these with all your other sneakers or in concert with your favorite pair of Albirds (even though they’ve been made so you can go sockless), you’ll enjoy the softness and sturdiness of your new socks. | Shop at Allbirds >

