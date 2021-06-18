Allbirds’ New Hemp Shorts Will Be My Uniform This Summer

Scouting Report: Allbirds’ new TreeBD Camp Shorts are light, airy, and perfect for summer.

When summer comes around, it’s time for shorts. Allbirds makes some of the best shoes around, we know, but it was only recently they got into the clothing game. Last year, they launched tees and underwear—and we loved it. This summer, they are debuting some new clothing options for summer, all lightweight and airy. I got the chance to try out their shorts, and let me just say, these are the ones I’m going to be wearing all summer long.

TreeBD Camp Shorts Shop at Allbirds $

The TreeBD Camp Shorts are ideal for summer. They are made from a blend of Allbirds Tree and Hemp materials that at the end of the day make the shorts feel like the finest linen I’ve ever come across. They are light, airy, and wrinkle resistant too, making them even better than linen. When I sweat in them, they seemingly wick it away in no time. But best of all, they are stylish. Like, really stylish. They aren’t quite exercise shorts and they aren’t quite chino shorts, but are instead a perfect in between. I could see myself wearing these to the beach and to dinner. They have just the right amount of structure and strength to make them easy to wear all day long, no problemo.

If you want, you can pair these amazing shorts with their new camp shirt, which makes for an ideal set. But I like them just fine on their own. Not only are they breezy and easy, they are built for summertime. I can’t wait to wear them for the next three months.

