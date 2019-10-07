I Tried Allbird’s New Waterproof Mizzle Runner — It’s Their Best Sneaker Yet

I’m not really a sneaker person. I line the bottom of my closet with boots instead. But on days where I’m on my feet a lot and plan to take longer-than-normal walks, sneakers are the answer. My collection is sparse, but after trying multiple Allbirds myself, I can say that the Mizzle Runner is practically flawless.

The Mizzle collection is an upgrade of the original Allbirds Runner, with the addition of a Puddle Guard —a waterproof, breathable liner that’s sandwiched between two layers of thick merino wool. And they feel amazing on your foot. Don’t get me wrong, the original Allbirds are comfortable. But the Mizzles, with their upgraded sole and thicker, lined wool, feel sturdier. While the original Runners felt like a comfy wool sock attached to a rubber sole, these feel substantial on your foot the way a sneaker should feel.

I wore these through heavy rains in New York City, with puddles collecting at the corner of every single street, and my feet remained bone dry. Had I worn socks with them (hey, it’s optional!), I doubt I’d feel anything on them, which is basically impossible to say for any other sneaker I own. The bottoms are also equipped with extra grip. Even walking on metal construction plates which tend to be very slippery, I felt no loss of traction. If you’re looking for the sneaker that will take you through rain or shine, the Mizzle Runner is it. | Shop at Allbirds >

