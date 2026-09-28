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TOURISM CRASH

Allies Refuse to Visit U.S. in ‘Mind-Boggling’ Collapse Under Trump

The U.S. is on pace to welcome 2 million fewer international visitors than last year.

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Evan Vucci/REUTERS

By Martha McHardy

America’s closest allies are increasingly looking elsewhere for their vacations.

Despite hosting the World Cup this year, the U.S. has suffered through a slump in international tourism.

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Visitors from Canada are down 23 percent over the past two years, while travel from Germany and France has dropped 16 percent and 15 percent year-to-date, respectively.

Overall, the country is on pace to welcome 2 million fewer international visitors than last year, when approximately 68 million tourists came to the U.S.

That would put overseas visits roughly 20 percent below the 2019 peak of 79 million visitors.

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“We’re the only major country in the world losing visitation,” Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, told Axios. “It’s mind-boggling.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The decline follows an already brutal 2025 for American tourism. The U.S. welcomed roughly 4 million fewer international visitors last year than in 2024, a 5.5 percent drop in overseas tourism, according to CNN.

Foreign visitor spending fell by more than $8 billion during the same period.

Aside from the collapse in international travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2025 decline marked the sharpest annual drop in overseas tourism in roughly two decades.

The largest drop came from Canada, with far fewer Canadians traveling to the United States.

A grumpy Trump welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House last year.

Trump welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House last year.

Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Data from mobile tracking firm Cuebiq suggests Canadian travel to major U.S. cities may have fallen by as much as 42 percent over the past year.

Relations between the U.S. and Canada, historically close allies, have broken down since Trump began his second term.

A grumpy Trump welcomes Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney at the White House last year.
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Trump has floated the idea of annexing the country and making it the 51st U.S. state, and slapped tariffs on Canadian steel, aluminum, and automobiles.

After Trump imposed tariffs on Canada last year, visits from Canadians fell by 17 percent, contributing to a 7.5 percent overall decline in tourism, Politico reported.

But the U.S. has also seen a decline in visitors from many European countries like France and Germany.

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Trump tries — and fails — to make a handshake look normal with Macron.

LUDOVIC MARIN/via REUTERS

German visits to the U.S. fell about 12 percent in 2025, according to figures cited by Le Monde. French visits fell nearly 7 percent.

Trump has raised tensions with his European allies since the beginning of his second term.

France and Germany were among eight European countries Trump threatened with a 10 percent tariff, potentially rising to 25 percent, because they opposed his threat to annex Greenland.

And in June 2026, Trump threatened major tariffs on French wine and champagne after French President Emmanuel Macron opposed the U.S. approach to Greenland.

“I asked them not to charge American companies, and if they do, I have no choice but to charge a 100 percent tariff on all champagnes and all wines coming out of France,” the 80-year-old president told the New York Post. “All [French President Emmanuel Macron] has to do is get rid of the sales tax, and he wouldn’t have that kind of pressure.”

Meanwhile, Trump publicly lashed out at German Chancellor Friedrich Merz after Merz criticized U.S. strategy in the Iran war.

Trump called Merz “totally ineffective.” The confrontation was followed by the Pentagon announcing plans to reduce the number of U.S. troops stationed in Germany by 5,000.

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