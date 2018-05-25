Always Be Prepared With This Pocket-Sized, Multi-Purpose Tool

If you like to be prepared for anything, the MyKee 2.0 everyday multi-tool might be exactly what you’re looking for. It's a pocket-sized multi-tool made with corrosion-resistant grade 5 titanium that boasts over 20 built-in functions with its 10, 8, 7, and 6.3mm hex wrench set. You can use it to open letters and stubborn packages, cut ropes, fabrics, and boxes, and pop lids and cans. You can even use it to peel fruits and vegetables and push your cuticles back. Thanks to its compact key design, it’s easy to carry it with you everywhere. Normally, the MyKee 2.0 retails for $30, but you can get it now for only $24.99. Use the code MEMDAY15 at checkout to enjoy an additional 15% off.

