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PRICELESS DISCOVERY

Amateur Archeologist Unearths Priceless 2,000-Year-Old Haul

The 934 silver Roman coins amount to roughly six years of a soldier’s savings.

22 September 2026, North Rhine-Westphalia, Bonn: Roman coins, including the oldest coin (M) dating from 148 B.C., when Rome was still a republic without an emperor, are on display at the LVR State Museum. On an ordinary field near Wesseling, south of Cologne, Riedl, a family man, discovered a treasure from Roman times. He was using a metal detector there when he suddenly came across one silver coin after another. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa (Photo by Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images)

picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

By Martha McHardy

An amateur archeologist has discovered Germany’s largest-ever hoard of ancient Roman silver coins. Oliver Reidl was searching a field in Wesseling, western Germany, with a metal detector when he realized something was buried beneath him. Researchers later recovered 934 silver denarii dating to the reign of Emperor Hadrian, nearly 2,000 years ago, between 39 B.C. and A.D. 459. They believe the coins, weighing around 6.8 pounds in total, were likely deliberately hidden during the second century A.D. “Of course, we can only speculate about the motives, but it’s very likely that someone wanted to keep this money safe,” Erich Classen, state archeologist and director of the office, told the Associated Press. “After all, banks didn’t exist back then.” Now displayed at the LVR-LandesMuseum in Bonn, the treasure has left archaeologists wondering who buried it — and why. One theory points to a Roman soldier. Legionaries earned about 300 denarii a year, with roughly half going on food and equipment. Researchers estimate the hoard represented around six years of savings.

Read it at The Associated Press

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