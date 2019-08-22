Amazon’s Security Cameras Work Outdoors and In, Allow for Two-Way Audio, and Are on Sale

Amazon is marking down its own security cameras by 22% right now, part of a wider back-to-school sale. And you don’t have to study anything to get a great deal on easy-to-use and highly functional cameras that work outdoors, indoors, and in sync with your other smart devices.

Launched in May, the Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera lets you talk to visitors through your smartphone or smart assistant. And it’s designed to run for two years on two AA batteries (which are included, yes). Installation is quick, easy, and seamless, and the camera obviously works with the Amazon Alexa smart assistant. You can get more than two cameras, of course. That’s best to determine by the size of your space. If you’ve been planning a home security makeover, these smart cameras are a great place to start. | Get it on Amazon >

