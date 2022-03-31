Buy an Oral-B 7500 Electric Toothbrush Set for $35 Off Today on Amazon

I’m not a man of many creature comforts, but after getting my first electric toothbrush, I simply cannot imagine going back to brushing my teeth with a regular toothbrush like a pilgrim. After an electric toothbrush, my teeth feel cleaner than they had ever felt before and they began to shine like diamonds in a Saturday morning cartoon. If you are ready to make the leap into the life of luxury and riches that an electric toothbrush could provide, Amazon is currently selling the Oral-B 7500 electric toothbrush kit for $35 off the price of $135. For $100, you could own a new electric toothbrush, three unique brush heads, a carrying case and a charging stand. The Oral-B toothbrush itself has 5 unique brushing modes and can connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth to unlock additional features. The electric toothbrush also comes in 4 different colors and has a built-in timer for more comprehensive brushing. If you want to provide yourself with one small way to make your day just a tiny bit better, an electric toothbrush might genuinely be the way to do so.

Oral-B 7500 Electric Toothbrush Kit Buy at Amazon $ 100 Free Shipping | Free Returns

