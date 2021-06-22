This Best-Selling T-Shirt Dress Is Just $10 for Prime Day

Daily Ritual Women's Jersey Standard-Fit Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress, 52% off

Made from a soft, viscose blend material, this T-shirt dress is fitted through the chest, but with an open neckline at the back.

Having a T-shirt dress in your closet that you love is always an asset. It can truly go with anything and it makes you feel good to just throw it on without thinking. This one, from Amazon’s in-house brand Daily Ritual, features a deep scoop back, dubbed a “ballet back” and comes in 9 different colors. At $10, you should probably get more than one.

