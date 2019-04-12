Get 25% Off Today On Highly-Rated (Shredded) Memory Foam Pillows That Cool You Through the Night

Joining the ranks of mattresses, bed frames, toothbrushes, headphones, food storage, skillets, and coffee mugs, pillows fall in the investment-worthy bucket of stuff we use every day. That’s especially true when you think of just how much of each day you spend with your face buried in yours.

And today's Amazon Deal of the Day gets you 25% off Wondersleep's highly-rated cooling pillows — a great opportunity to save on an upgrade you'll actually notice. These pillows maintain a 4.6-star-average rating with more than 1,500 reviews. The Premium Adjustable Loft Pillows are filled with shredded memory foam. This means you can choose how much of it you want in the pillows — my recommendation would be to test different shredded foam and empty pillow ratios to find the perfect fit. The shredded foam also means you can easily fluff out or redistribute the shreds in the pillow, rather than be tied to a density and distribution set at a factory. And their removable (and subsequently washable) rayon cover is derived from bamboo to help improve breathability and coolness through warmer nights. The materials are also resistant to dust mites and hypoallergenic, covering important bases as we head into warmer months.

If you're like me and you keep vowing to upgrade your pillow and then keep forgetting about it — this sale makes it easy to finally get it over with and get a better night's sleep.

