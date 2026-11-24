PRIME POSITION Amazon Drone’s Attempt to Deliver Shampoo Goes Horribly Wrong The FAA is investigating. # 1

An Amazon delivery drone’s attempt to drop off a bottle of shampoo went horribly wrong, ending in a roof-damaging crash that has triggered a federal aviation investigation. The Prime Air aircraft had just delivered the hair care product to Jim Brennan’s backyard in suburban Detroit on Friday when it clipped a fiber-optic cable during takeoff, knocking off a propeller. “All of a sudden I realized it’s under a wire. It’s going to come up under that wire. And it did. And when it caught that, it just, it went crazy,” Brennan told CNN affiliate WXYZ. “Like a sick bird, it tried to get out of here, but it couldn’t.” The wobbling drone slammed into neighbor Logan Coomes’ garage, flapping up shingles and leaving a gap where he warned “water would get through right now” if it rained. The Federal Aviation Administration opened an investigation on Monday. Amazon said no one was hurt and removed the wrecked aircraft. “Safety is our top priority and incidents are extremely rare,” spokesman Jack Stelzner told CNN, noting Prime Air completes nearly 6,000 deliveries daily.

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