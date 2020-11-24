Save $70 on a Fire HD 10 Tablet This Black Friday

BLACK FRIDAY 2020

Stream, read, or work—the Fire Tablet can do it all.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

Whether you’re working from home or just in need of some R&R these days (aren’t we all) you can’t go wrong with a Fire Tablet. Not only does it allow you to steam to your heart’s content anywhere, you can also read books, and surf the web. The 10-inch HD display is a joy to look at, and it’s processing speed means you never have to wait–the entire web is at your fingertips.

Fire HD 10 Tablet

Down From $150

Buy at Amazon$80

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.