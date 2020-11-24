The New Amazon Fire Sticks Are on Sale for Cyber Monday

Stream literally anything you want.

The all new Fire Stick is the best one yet, and now there are even more options to choose from, too: The Lite and the Regular. The difference? With the Lite you get less buttons, meaning you can really only use the remote for streaming purposes. If having one remote is important to you, go with the standard. If not, the Lite is pretty tough to resist.

Fire TV Stick Lite

Down From $30

Buy at Amazon$18

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Fire TV Stick

Down From $50

Buy at Amazon$30

Free Shipping | Free Returns

