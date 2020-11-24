The New Amazon Fire Sticks Are on Sale for Cyber Monday

- Take $12 off the Fire TV Stick Lite and $20 off the Fire TV Stick.
- The Fire Stick is one of the best streaming sticks out there, and now that it’s HBO compatible, it allows you to stream practically anything.
The all new Fire Stick is the best one yet, and now there are even more options to choose from, too: The Lite and the Regular. The difference? With the Lite you get less buttons, meaning you can really only use the remote for streaming purposes. If having one remote is important to you, go with the standard. If not, the Lite is pretty tough to resist.
Fire TV Stick Lite
Down From $30
Fire TV Stick
Down From $50
