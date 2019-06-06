Save 20% On Top-Rated Dehumidifiers During Amazon’s Day-Long Sale

The warmth of summer is perfect in most ways with a few small exceptions, namely the increased humidity. And depending on where you live, you might want to be ready to face heightened moisture levels in the air with a dehumidifier, designed specifically to draw that moisture out of the air and collect it. And today’s Amazon sale on Tosot’s top-rated dehumidifiers is your 20% off ticket to high quality, Energy Star-certified dehumidifiers.

Nearly 400 reviewers have left Tosot’s dehumidifiers a 4.6-star average rating. And the three units on sale come in different sizes and prices, allowing you to choose the perfect one for your needs. Small area? Grab the 30-pint dehumidifier for $155 (23% off). For medium homes in the 3,000-square feet range, the 50-pint is the best option and going for $171 (22% off). And for large homes in the 4,500-square foot range, grab the 70-pint size for $192 (20% off). Other than quiet operation that won’t bother your summer plans, another great feature in the Tosot is its ability to continuously drain through a garden hose you can easily attach at its base, meaning you’ll never have to empty buckets of collected water again. And a washable air filter means you’re not paying for replacements on a regular basis. With summer fast settling in and with it a thickening humidity, grab a device to help you contend with it while it’s still on sale.

