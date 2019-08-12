From Home Office to Parent’s Desktop, Upgrade How You Surf and Scroll With Amazon’s Sale on LG Monitors

Your home office (or the corner desk you use when you want something more intentional than your laptop) has a chance at a solid upgrade today. Amazon is cutting top-rated LG monitors by up to 25% throughout the day, and there’s a monitor in this sale for every kind of home office-user.

On the stylish and high-performance end of sale, you’ll find LG’s UltraWide 21:9 IPS Monitor with HDR10 and FreeSync. The 34-inch screen is perfect for keeping multiple windows open and the aspect ratio is designed to enhance any show or movie you watch on it, not to mention any game you get into. The sleek design of the UltraWide helps it fit anywhere you want it, both spatially and stylistically. With a 4.4-star average rating from nearly 100 reviewers, you can get it for $250 while it’s on sale. A similarly functional option comes at the lower $134 price point. With the 25-inch UltraWide IPS Monitor with Screen Split, you’re maintaining that versatile aspect ratio and color quality but are giving up the silver style and HDR compatibility (and size, of course). If picture quality is on top of your list, you’ll want to check out the 32-inch 4K UHD Monitor with AMD FreeSync. This one clocks in at $320 (down from $500) while on sale and the investment gets you a sizable UHD 4K display that is stylish enough for any spot in your home — and it’s wall-mountable for those seeking extra interior design points. Whatever your screen needs are, this monitor sale is a great opportunity for an upgrade. | Shop on Amazon >

