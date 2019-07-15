PRIME DAY 2019

You Can Get Up to 50% Off Garmin’s GPS Fitness Trackers During this Prime Day deal

The sale mostly covers smartwatches and fitness trackers with a few car dash GPS trackers and smart weight scales.

Garmin is iconic in the GPS fitness tracking universe and this sale gets you hundreds of dollars off 30 of its top-rated products on Amazon. From the gorgeous Garmin fēnix 5s—which has a 4.2-star average rating from more than 1,200 reviews—to the top selling Garmin DriveSmart, these are some solid deals. Whatever your GPS needs are, conquer them and save hundreds of dollars before Prime Day ends. Get it on Amazon >

