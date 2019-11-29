Amazon Is Shaving Off the Price of the Philips Norelco OneBlade for Black Friday

Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body, $34 on Amazon

Includes 2 blades, 4 stubble trimming combs, 1 body trimming comb, and 1 skin guard. Read our past coverage of it here.

Shop the rest of our Black Friday deal picks here.

It’s not often that something in the men’s grooming world revolutionizes it. That’s what happened with the Philips Norelco OneBlade. It can trim, edge, and shave any length beard, whether you celebrated No-Shave November and are a bit scraggly or went for it with Movember and need to keep your ‘stash looking clean. Get one while it’s down to its best price of $34 on Amazon. | Get it on Amazon >

