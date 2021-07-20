Grab a Kindle for The Best Price Since Black Friday

Summer, for me at least, equates to one thing: beach reads. I’ll be spending as much time as humanly possible on the beach, turning pages. Well, I won’t be turning pages per se—I have a Kindle. And if you don’t have one already, now is an excellent time to get one, as it has its lowest price since Black Friday 2020 at just $85.

Kindle Paperwhite 35% Off Shop at Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

The Kindle Paperwhite is perfect for travelers and book worms alike. It’s the thinnest Kindle out there, and it’s waterproof. This means I can read in the tub or on the beach without worrying about it getting ruined. It has tons of storage, a glare-free screen, and its battery lasts weeks on end.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.