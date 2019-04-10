Amazon’s New Front-Lit Kindle Is (Finally) Out Today — And Going for $90

With today’s release of the new $90 Kindle, Amazon continues to make it harder to resist owning its e-readers. This latest addition to the Kindle family is most notably now equipped with a front light, in that sense arguably placing it on equal footing with its enhanced and slightly pricier siblings.

The Kindle ( just Kindle, yes) packs more than just the adjustable front light that lets you read in the dark (without bothering your bedmate, I might add). Bluetooth connectivity allows you to connect your headphones to the Kindle and listen to an audiobook. If you’re like me and fall for the discounted and complementing Audible audiobooks you get when you buy most Kindle books, you might have both. And while you could do so with your Kindle app, too, having both means you can seamlessly switch between reading and listening at a click’s notice, without your phone. It’s got 4 GB of storage, which is plenty to hold thousands of books but less when you start packing it with audiobooks. If you want to choose bigger hard drives, you can opt between 8 GB and 32 GB with the $130 Kindle Paperwhite and the $250 Kindle Oasis. But if you don’t need that storage (you don’t have to store more than the book or books you’re reading on your actual device), this $90 Kindle covers most of your needs and now gives you that venerable front light.

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your Kindle or introduce someone to the vast world of digital readers, this new Kindle release is perfect.

