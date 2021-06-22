Scouted’s Favorite Prime Day Sales of 2021

Every year, thousands of things go on sale for Prime Day. We’ve covered a lot of them and continue to bring you the best deals of the two-day event. But what about our favorites. Well, the Scouted Editors picked a handful of deals they think are the best of the bunch and rounded them up right here.

Daniel

Calvin Klein Underwear: Ok don’t judge me but I may be most excited about this steadfast underwear deal. I mean, I got a pack of 3 boxer briefs at 50% off—no buyer’s remorse here at all.

Calvin Klein Underwear

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Luggage: This deal literally could not have come at a better time. I’m planning on going on my first vacation in over a year and need new luggage for the job. I love the wheels, and that it’s hardside, but most of all, it just makes me feel like my trip is days away.

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Luggage

Kindle Paperwhite Waterproof: I’m looking to get outside in the sun and into pools as much as possible this summer, and so I need a book that can go anywhere with me. Which is why I was so excited to see a waterproof Kindle go on sale. There’s nothing better than reading in a pool (or bath) and not having to worry about your book getting wet.

Kindle Paperwhite Waterproof

Jill

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans: I’m constantly looking for the perfect pair of jeans, and I cannot escape the world of the Levi’s Ribcage. These will be my go-to pair of jeans for dressing up or dressing down (whenever it’s cool enough to wear actual pants again). They’re sturdy but comfortable and will go with anything in my closet.

Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

Bio Bidet Essential Bidet Toilet Attachment: At this point, I don’t feel like I ever want to live anywhere where my bathroom doesn’t have a bidet. After purchasing one at the beginning of lockdown, I can now say that it has changed my entire bathroom routine. This one from Biobidet is great-looking, with a wooden knob and sleek, curved silhouette. It’s also incredibly easy to install. You can also invest in one of their high-end models, too.

Bio Bidet Essential Bidet Toilet Attachment

Sunday Riley Mini Vault Skincare Collection: Sunday Riley is a premium, high-end skin care brand that you see in Influencers’ bathroom cabinets and in descriptions of celebrities’ morning routines. This set, for the Prime Day price, is a fantastic deal. You’re getting an entire skin care routine of over $200 for under $100. It’s a great way to try all that Sunday Riley has to offer, without breaking the bank.

Sunday Riley Mini Vault Skincare Collection

