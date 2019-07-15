The Best Prime Day Home Goods Deals Going on Right Now

Amazon Prime Day is a two-day menagerie of deals on everything from clothing to mattresses to Instant Pots. It’s your chance to get yourself that thing you’ve been eyeing all year at a pretty hefty discount. We’ve rounded up all the best deals on home goods, including kitchen gadgets, mattresses and more. Keep checking back throughout the two days as we update this list, and check out the rest of our Prime Day coverage. And, as always, you can’t shop Prime Day if you don’t have a Prime membership, so sign up for a free trial right now.

Kitchen

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, $15 (21% off)

Lodge Cast Iron 4-Piece Cookware Set, $70 (24% off)

Misto Aluminum Bottle Oil Sprayer, Set of 2, $14 (22% off)

Chef's Star 14-Piece Stainless Steel Pots and Pans Set, $111 (21% off)

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker and 12 K-Cups, $50 (37% off)

Tools

Various DEWALT Tools, up to 35% off

Get up to $250 off Dyson mainstays

Mattresses

Save up to 30% on Linenspa 3 Inch Mattress Toppers

Save up to 30% on Classic Brands Mattresses

Purple Queen Mattress, $799 (20% off)

