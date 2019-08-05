The Ever-Handy Echo Dot Is Discounted Down to Its Prime Day Price of $25

It’s not often that products get discounted to Prime Day-level prices, but Amazon did just that, and it’s one of their hero products: the Echo Dot. Right now, you can get the palm-sized smart assistant for 50% off, bringing it down to $25.

At this price, you should be adding one to your kitchen, bedroom, living room, kids’ room — anywhere you think you could benefit from having an extra set of hands. Turn on the A/C while you’re cooking dinner. Turn off your kid’s lights if you notice they’re up way too late. The possibilities are endless and, at this price, you’ll want to pick up more than one. The Echo Dot is an all-in-one voice-controlled smart speaker that will let you connect with myriad smart devices in order to make your home work for you. There are tens of thousands of skills that you can equip your Dot with, from telling you a corny joke to reading you the morning news from your favorite site (like the Daily Beast). Pick up a couple of these incredibly handy speakers and easily turn your home into a smart home. | Shop on Amazon >

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.