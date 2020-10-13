Amazon Brands’ Fall Wardrobe Staples Are Up to 30% Off for Prime Day

Up to 30% off Amazon Private Label brands

Brands like Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads, Daily Ritual, and more are discounted for the entire family.

Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.

Amazon’s in-house brands have exploded over the last couple of years and for good reason. The styles from the fashion brands like Daily Ritual and Goodthreads are simple, classic, and affordable. Right now, they’re even more affordable while they’re 30% off for Prime Day. Choose from sweaters to boots to jeans and more.

Daily Ritual Women's Jacquard Crewneck Pullover Sweater Buy on Amazon $ 24

Amazon Essentials Men's Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Flannel Shirt Down from $18 Buy on Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping

Amazon Essentials Women's Oversized Plush Button-Front Coat Down from $59 Buy on Amazon $ 41 Free Shipping

Goodthreads Men's Down Jacket with Hood Down from $80 Buy on Amazon $ 56 Free Shipping

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.