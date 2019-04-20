Get Anker’s Highly-Rated Portable Charger for $89 Today

It’s easy writing about tech you love so when one of Scouted readers’ favorite tech brands Anker is discounting a highly-rated portable charger, we’re excited to share it.

Today only, you can get the Anker PowerCore+ Portable Charger for $89, or 19% off its average price over the last couple of years. It comes loaded with a USB C port for your Macbook Pro or newer smartphones and two USB A (or regular) ports for everything else. The 20-ounce charger comes with a handful of cables, a carrying case, a USB-C wall charger so you can fill it up fast, and the ability to fast charge laptops, phones, and everything in between. With nearly 700 reviews and a 4.3-star average rating, it’s hard to pass this deal up.

Stop waiting to upgrade your portable charger and grab this powerful, light, and very mobile charger from a Scouted readers’ favorite brand.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.