Save 38% On A Top-Rated Egg Cooker That’ll Poach, Scramble, or Boil Your Eggs in Record Time

Of the options for healthy eating out there, eggs tend to be toward the top. And with today’s Amazon Deal of the Day, you can get your eggs on easily and cooked perfectly with a deal on Dash’s top-rated and best selling egg cooker — which you can get today for $18.

On sale for 38% off, the Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker hooks up to an outlet and cooks up to a dozen eggs to either the traditional hard or lesser medium and soft boils. With the included omelette bowl, poaching tray, measuring cup, and egg trays, you can pretty much do anything you want (with your eggs). The one touch power button cooks whatever’s in the machine to a desired temperature and lets you know with a shrill alarm that it’s ready to go so you don’t overcook your creation (easy to do when it comes to eggs). Best of all, the machine is small and designed compactly so storing it should be a breeze. With more than 1,300 reviews and a 4.3-star average rating, it’s hard to resist this $18 egg cooker and have a way out of morning tardiness or laziness with an egg cooking companion.

If you want to lean into poached eggs this spring or have quick access to mini omelettes, this deal is too good to pass up.

