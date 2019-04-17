A Bunch of Deals Today on Top-Rated and Stylish Repellants Will Prepare You For When The Mosquitos Come Back

Today’s Amazon Deal of the Day couldn’t come a day too soon: Several bug repellants for different uses should cover your entire summer’s need for about $60.

Thermacell’s repellant products cover the gamut of mosquito-repelling needs you’re likely to have as the weather warms. On sale, though, are some notable products we highly recommend you consider bundling to cover more than just one specific need. For your patio or backyard, the stylish Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller gives you a 15-foot radius of DEET- and scent-free protection. No sprays, fire, or smoke here. You can get it today for $17. If you’re headed off to the woods, the park, or even a tailgate, it really can’t hurt to carry the brand’s Portable Mosquito Repeller with you. Like the Patio Shield, this mobile edition gives you the same 15-foot radius of DEET- and scent-free protection. It’s not as stylish as the Patio Shield but it looks great all things considered and it’s on sale for $16 right now. You can get it in Black, Grey, Olive Green, and Realtree Xtra Green. Finally, the Scout Mosquito Repellent Camp Lantern (which we don’t only like because of its moniker) provides yet again the same radius and eco-friendly protections, but a 220 lumen LED will keep everything lit up and a heat-activated mat with release repellant into the air. Get it today for $25.

Whether your plans in the coming months involve forests, glamping sites, parks, backyards, parking lots, or anywhere outdoors, mosquitos will be there, too — modern repellants can help and so can this deal.

