This Under-Desk Elliptical Is Highly-Rated, Compact, Quiet, and on Sale Today

The sitting life is not a friend to your body and one of the ways to combat it is through desk exercise — yes, that means burning some calories while archiving emails. And today on Amazon, Cubii’s easy and adjustable Cubii Jr. Desk Elliptical is on sale for $185 (26% off).

Place it under your desk to get moving while you remain still at your workstation, clicking away in what would otherwise be a completely inactive workday. From an ergonomic design that helps lower impact on your body during the fitness you’ll achieve with the elliptical to a display that will help you track your activities, a deal like this makes for an easy workplace addition you will actually use You can get the under-desk elliptical with an accent in Turquoise, Royal Blue, and Purple. Nearly 250 reviewers left this elliptical with a 4.4-star average rating.

And if you’re really into the idea and want to add some Bluetooth connectivity and compatibility with fitness trackers and apps, consider the Cubii Pro, whose more than 450 reviewers earned it a notable 4.3-star average rating and which is going for $350 right now.

Whatever the coming months gave in store for you, complementing the sitting life with some exercise is virtually always going to be a good idea.

