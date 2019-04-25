Save 30% Today on All-Clad’s Best-Selling and Top-Rated Pans

Quality cookware can change everything when it comes to your home cooking, from what you make and how it tastes to how often you’re cooking in the first place and how long you spend cleaning up afterward. And so sales like today’s Amazon Deal of the Day on several sets of All-Clad’s top-rated cookware are a great way to elevate your kitchenware affordably. Chief among the sales is the D3 Stainless Steel Frying Pan Set, going today only for $154.

Take your everyday sauteing to a whole new level of function with these two frying pans that are constructed with 3-ply bonded stainless steel and an aluminum core to help evenly spread the heat. The highly polished pan surface is resistant to sticking and very easy to maintain — that’s dishwasher-safe-easy, if you’re wondering. And if you want the heat cranked up, you can rest assured that All-Clad’s pans can take it. Each is oven- and broiler-safe up to 600 degrees (yes, Fahrenheit). Riveted handles will stay locked in and keep handling the pans a comfortable and efficient affair. More than 350 reviews leave the set with a 4.4-star average rating, too.

If your needs are more encompassing, All-Clad’s 8-piece hard-anodized cookware set could be the best choice. It’s on sale for $238 (30% off) and clocks in at a 4.3-star average rating. The hard-anodized aluminum construction promotes even heating and the scratch-resistant surface makes everything durable, long-lasting, and very easy to clean and maintain.

Whether you’re looking to up a small part of your kitchen or larger swaths of it, this day-long All-Clad sale is the elevated cookware sale you want to consider before it’s too late.

