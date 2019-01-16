The Best-Selling Books, Tech, Bar Tools, and More on Amazon

If you weren't aware, the little "Best Seller" flags on the Amazon search pages actually correspond to real-time sales on the site. And if you're in the market for something a little new, but want something that you know people have bought and continue to use, the Best Sellers pages should be your shopping list.

We rounded up a few of the top selling products across a couple different categories that we'll be updating each week to give you a sense of what's really trending on Amazon.

Books

Unsurprisingly, Michelle Obama's memoir Becoming is at the top of the list of best-selling books. Also unsurprisingly, the second best-selling book is Marie Kondo's The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing. Both of these books are about searching inside ourself to better understand our lives, both from the people and things we surround ourselves with. In keeping with the theme of strong women, the third book to round out the best-sellers is by Rachel Hollis, called Girl, Wash Your Face and it's all about "twenty lies and misconceptions that too often hold us back from living joyfully and productively."

Electronics & Cameras

Amazon's devices will probably always remain at the top of the best-seller list, with the Fire TV 4k Streaming Stick up front. Below that is the 3rd Generation Echo Dot (in Heather Gray and Charcoal). And for cameras, you'll be surprised to see the Wyze Cam, an affordable security camera that we've featured on Scouted before.

Clothing and Accessories

Blue light-blocking glasses have been everywhere lately, and the best-sellers list reflects that. The top selling item has been these $16 blue light-blocking glasses from TIJN. The jury is still out on the efficacy of these, but people still love them. Following behind them are some incredibly well-reviewed leggings from ODODOS that feature a high waist and phone pocket, and the ever-durable, ever-hip Carhartt Watch Hat.

Drinkware and Bar Tools

Everyone is trying to hydrate in 2019, because the top selling product in drinkware is this 18oz Hydroflask jug, followed up by an 8-pack of stainless steel straws (with silicone tips, so no clanking of teeth here). On staying hydrated with another kind of liquid, you can never go wrong with a handy, waiter-approved corkscrew that'll make popping the cork practically second nature.

