Amazon’s New, Waterproof Kindle Paperwhite Is Down to Its Lowest Price Ever

Everyone should have a Kindle around just in case. Whether you forgot to re-up on a paper book in time for a trip or beach excursion or simply prefer e-readers for their versatility on the day-to-day, Amazon’s newest Kindle is your best option — and on sale right now for $90.

While it’s been on sale before, we’ve never seen it at this price and Amazon is likely hoping to encourage you to consider it as a great last minute Mother’s Day gift. The 8 GB hard drive is plenty large to fit all the books you’ll load onto it and if you go the route of audiobooks, you’ll still have plenty of storage for as many as you’re likely to find yourself reading at the same time. It’s the thinnest it’s ever been and its battery can still last you weeks (yes, weeks). A built-in and adjustable light means you can read in bed without waking your partner or enjoy dusk at its darkest navy blue outside without squinting at the pages of your book. Of course, you can download books onto the Kindle through WiFi without your phone and switch between them with a click, never carrying more than the compact e-reader in your bag. Whether you’ve been waiting for the price to drop to enter the e-reader-verse or will be using the sale to upgrade, we don’t expect to see the price lower than $90 anytime soon so now’s the time to make a move.

