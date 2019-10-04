The One-Sided Nature of Black Forgiveness

We have seen this movie before. No. Not at the movies. In real life.

In Charleston, South Carolina, in the summer of 2015. There is great turmoil in the Palmetto state amid cries to remove the confederate flag from atop the State House. America is grappling once again with its racial past vis-à-vis Confederate monuments and whether or not they should be removed.

A neo-Nazi named Dylann Roof walked into the historic Mother Emanuel AME Church and sat through a peaceful Bible study, and, after it ended, killed nine black men and women in the church with an assault weapon. Left the church. Was captured peacefully by police, and taken to Burger King to eat before he was interrogated.