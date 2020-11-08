America Finally Breaks Up With Her Abusive Boyfriend

The end of the Trump administration unfolded on a Saturday morning. It was that last dump of votes from Pennsylvania that made his re-election a statistical impossibility. The president was, as he usually is, at his golf course when it happened. The whole thing was kind of surreal, and it felt like it was happening in slow motion, like falling off a horse or getting into a car accident.

I knew a Biden victory was coming. We all did. The math made a Trump win almost impossible. The writing was on the wall. Even Rupert Murdoch had admitted it was over. He had used the cover of the New York Post to send that message to his figurehead—the headline read “Ready, Set, Joe,” accompanied by a photo of a cheerful Joe Biden.

And if that wasn’t enough, Laura Ingraham had used her television program to very gingerly tell Trump it was over. But until the race was called, I had this nagging feeling like something could still go wrong, like 2016 could theoretically still happen again. I worried that networks wouldn’t call it, or Trump would cheat, or something would go horribly wrong maybe involving the Supreme Court or something. It was largely an anxiety and not a real concrete idea, but it still weighed on me.