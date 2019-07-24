America Finally Met Robert Mueller, a Man Out of His Time

America finally heard from Robert Mueller Wednesday morning, and testifying before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday morning, he seemed confused, flustered, and exhausted.

The 74-year-old former special counsel never wanted to be there—was dragooned into this by Democrats who should have listened when he said that “my report is my testimony.” It was painful to watch the morning drag out over nearly four hours--almost like when an aging boxer, desperate for one more payday, subjects his body to a public beating. Except Mueller was pressed into service.

The rationale for summoning him there was simple. Even if Democrats couldn’t get Mueller to expound on the report, the country would see video of this highly-regarded investigator—whose gravitas and credibility seemed a given—reiterating the damning evidence against Trump.