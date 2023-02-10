America Has Never Seen a House Speaker With a Limper Gavel

Things aren’t looking up for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

As Joe Biden continues to top himself, McCarthy showed that he has “absolutely no power,” according to hosts Danielle Moodie and Andy Levy, who discuss all things SOTU on this week’s episode of The New Abnormal.

“I have never seen a man with a limper gavel . It is just unbelievable. I don't know if they make gavel Viagra, but man does he need it,” Levy says.

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

Also joining the podcast to talk SOTU is CNN commentator and New York Daily News columnist S.E. Cupp, who sums up Tuesday night’s Republican revolt: “Kevin McCarthy invited this.”

Expanding on her own analysis of McCarthy’s actions this week, Cupp told Levy: “I mean, I know he shushed them and tried to corral them both before and after the State of the Union and during the State of the Union. But when you invite disruptors into your house, don’t be surprised when you get disruption. That’s what they’re there for. That’s like, the only thing they’re there for.”

Then, Daily Beast political investigations reporter Jose Pagliery talks Donald Trump’s latest move surrounding the E. Jean Carroll case.

Pagliery describes how at every step of the way, Trump’s attorneys are dragging their feet.

“There are lots of cases involving the Trumpworld where not only do they manage to successfully delay these cases, they really game the justice system because they understand its weaknesses… This is a guy who will fight every step of the way. That’s why these things take so long.” However, Pagliery says, in the end “these cases don’t go [Trump’s] way.”

The Carroll case “is another one where I do think that this trial could very well proceed in April. It’ll be interesting to see how it actually goes about.”

Listen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.