TOILET TROUBLE American Airlines Plane Forced to Land After ‘Potty’ Emergency The plane should have had eight working toilets onboard. SARAH MEYSSONNIER/REUTERS # 4

An American Airlines flight from Madrid to Dallas-Fort Worth was diverted to New York after six of the Boeing 777’s eight toilets stopped working mid-flight. Flight 37 was carrying 287 people Tuesday when the crew decided the remaining two toilets were not enough for the transatlantic journey. As the plane approached JFK, the pilot told air traffic control: “We have only two potties operating on board.” The controller confirmed: “You said only two potties. Is that right?” “That’s affirmative,” the pilot replied. The crew declared “pan-pan,” signaling an urgent situation that is not life-threatening. The aircraft also had more than four hours of fuel remaining, leaving it above its normal landing weight. The plane landed safely at JFK, where it remained for more than three hours before continuing to Dallas, according to FlightAware. The cause of the lavatory failures remains unclear.

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