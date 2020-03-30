American Distillers are Making Top-Shelf Hand Sanitizer

“We’re busier here than we’ve ever been,” says Ryan Campbell, co-founder of Desert Door Distillery in Driftwood, Texas. But it’s not their well-regarded sotol from locally harvested desert plants that’s got them running flat out. It’s blending their alcohol with glycerol and hydrogen peroxide in vats, then putting it in plastic bottles and giving it away. “The liquor we use to make this is very expensive,” Campbell says.

Desert Door was among the first wave of hundreds of distillers who swiftly geared up to make hand sanitizer. Being smaller often brings disadvantages in a crowded marketplace, but it does allow many to produce something new virtually overnight.

Sanitizer, as we all now know, is the Maginot Line against coronavirus. A well-applied dose can help prevent transmission from person to person. Soap and water does the same, but is less convenient for maintaining germ-free hands during the day. So, it’s become an essential weapon for first responders, as well those working in hospitals, doctor’s offices, homeless shelters, daycare centers, grocery stores and factories providing other vital services.